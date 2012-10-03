Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
BLOW FOR BRITAIN'S NUCLEAR REVIVAL
A Franco-Chinese consortium has walked away from the race to
build Britain's new generation of nuclear reactors.
MILIBAND INVOKES 'ONE NATION BRITAIN'
Britain's opposition leader Ed Miliband cast himself as a
humble man of the people on Tuesday in a confident speech at the
Labour party conference.
US STEPS UP PROBES ON INSIDER TRADING
U.S. authorities have increased the number of new
investigations into insider trading by almost half in the past
year.
FSA TO TIGHTEN UP LISTING RULES
Rules aimed at cracking down on dominant shareholders and
reverse takeovers have been set out by the City of London
watchdog.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM EYES DEAL FOR US UNIT
Deutsche Telekom is in talks about merging its
T-Mobile USA subsidiary with rival MetroPCS.
L&G INVESTMENT ARM TARGETS PAY MASTERS
Legal & General has stepped up efforts to crack
down on excessive pay by voting against 18 remuneration
committee chairmen.
PE GROUPS EYE BANK DEAL IN EUROPE
Blackstone has set up a joint venture for financial
services deals with London-based Anacap Financial Partners.
EU REVIEW WANTS BANKING TRADING RINGFENCED
Europe's biggest banks must detach their risky trading
activities from their retail operations, according to
conclusions of an EU review.
EU DRAFT URGES CONTRACTS FOR EURO STATES
Euro zone countries would have to sign binding contracts
with Brussels, committing them to detailed fiscal reform,
according to a draft EU agenda.
FRENCH REVOLT AGAINST NEW TAX GOES VIRAL
French President Francois Hollande faced divisions in his
party on Tuesday over a 2013 budget crucial to his credibility
with euro zone partners.