BRIEF-Arris to acquire Ruckus Wireless and ICX switch business for $800 million in cash
JOHNSON SLAMS GOVERNMENT OVER AIRPORTS
London Mayor Boris Johnson has attacked the government as "blind" and "complacent" for delaying action on London's airport capacity crunch.
MORGAN STANLEY CHIEF WARNS ON WALL ST PAY
Morgan Stanley is preparing to cut job cuts and smaller bonuses planned for next year, the bank's chief executive, James Gorman, said on Friday.
GOOGLE EBOOK WIN LITTLE THREAT TO AMAZON
Google Inc and a group of publishers have agreed to a settlement over making digital copies of books.
RUSSIA MOOTS ARCTIC OIL LICENCES FOR WEST
Russia is considering allowing western companies to own oil licences in its Arctic waters, according to its energy minister, Alexander Novak.
BAE TIE-UP BAD FOR UK, WARNS DARLING
The British government would have no stake in the enlarged group formed by the merger of BAE Systems and EADS , said Alistair Darling, the former chancellor of the exchequer.
BARCLAYS ALTERS INVESTMENT BANKING SHAPE
Barclays announced a shake-up at its investment bank on Thursday as the group tries to cut costs and reduce risks to its reputation.
REDROW'S CHAIRMAN RAISES BID FOR GROUP
Steve Morgan, the chairman of Redrow, has raised his offer for the housebuilding company he founded more than 35 years ago.
ECB KEEPS INTEREST RATES UNCHANGED
Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, on Thursday came close to demanding that European leaders make use of his bond-buying plan.
FACEBOOK REACHES 1 BLN ACTIVE USERS -
Social media company Facebook Inc reported on Thursday it reached the 1 billion user mark last month.
* Telstra has sold its remaining 6.5 per cent interest in chinese online business Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: