Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
Financial Times
Headlines
INVESTOR OPPOSITION TO BAE DEAL MOUNTS -
OSBORNE DELIGHTS TORY RIGHT WITH SPEECH -
IRAQ SEND CRUDE OIL TO SYRIA -
RECKITT ADMITS CHIEF SHARE PLEDGE BREACH -
BP'S PARTNER IN TNK-BP LOOKS TO SELL STAKE -
TOTAL WARNS OVER 'INACCURATE' BENCHMARKS -
FINANCIAL STALWARTS LINE UP TO LEAD BOE -
EURO ZONE LAUNCHES 500 BLN EURO RESCUE FUND -
STANCHART TARGETS SUB-SAHARAN PUSH -
Overview
INVESTOR OPPOSITION TO BAE DEAL MOUNTS
More than 30 percent of shareholders in BAE Systems have expressed significant concerns about the deal with EADS .
OSBORNE DELIGHTS TORY RIGHT WITH SPEECH
George Osborne delighted the Tory right with plans to let bosses strip new staff of employment rights in exchange for shares.
IRAQ SEND CRUDE OIL TO SYRIA
Iraq is quietly shipping supplies of fuel oil to Syria in a deal that has triggered concern in Washington.
RECKITT ADMITS CHIEF SHARE PLEDGE BREACH
Reckitt Benckiser is facing the risk of a regulatory probe after failing to notify the stock market its chief executive pledged shares against a personal loan.
BP'S PARTNER IN TNK-BP LOOKS TO SELL STAKE
BP's billionaire partners in TNK-BP said they want to sell or list their 50 percent stake in the business.
TOTAL WARNS OVER 'INACCURATE' BENCHMARKS
Total, one of the world's largest oil trading groups has warned of "inaccurate pricing" in the benchmarks for the energy market.
FINANCIAL STALWARTS LINE UP TO LEAD BOE
The deadline for aspirants for the BoE governorship passed on Monday with at least four, possibly five, applicants.
EURO ZONE LAUNCHES 500 BLN EURO RESCUE FUND
Euro zone finance ministers launched their permanent 500 billion euro bailout fund on Monday but said Spain did not need a bailout.
STANCHART TARGETS SUB-SAHARAN PUSH
Standard Chartered is preparing to ramp up its presence in sub-Saharan Africa in response to growing investor. demand.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit.
PARIS, Feb 14 French utility EDF said its core 2016 earnings declined by 6.7 percent as nuclear production fell, although the company confirmed its outlook for positive cash flow in 2018.