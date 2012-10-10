Financial Times

Headlines

POLITICAL BACKLASH OVER BA DEAL COLLAPSE -

GOLDMAN'S 'MUPPET HUNT' DRAWS A BLANK -

PUBLIC TO TAKE 51 PCT IN DIRECT LINE IPO -

IMF SOUNDS ALARM OVER JAPANESE BANKS -

BRANDS FEAR PITFALLS OF AMAZON CATWALK -

DOWNING ST CAUGHT IN BAE/EADS CROSSFIRE -

CAMERON VOWS TO UNLOCK BRITAIN'S POTENTIAL -

APPLE RETREAT SPURS SWITCH OUT OF TECHS -

Overview

POLITICAL BACKLASH OVER BA DEAL COLLAPSE

Attempts to create a European giant to rival Boeing of the U.S. collapsed on Wednesday, amid investor anger at the handling of a multibillion-euro merger.

GOLDMAN'S 'MUPPET HUNT' DRAWS A BLANK

Goldman Sachs has told its board of directors that an internal investigation found little substance to allegations that bankers refer to clients as "muppets".

PUBLIC TO TAKE 51 PCT IN DIRECT LINE IPO

Retail shareholders are to invest a greater sum in Direct Line's initial public offering than any other UK flotation in at least the past five years.

IMF SOUNDS ALARM OVER JAPANESE BANKS

The huge and rising government bond holdings of Japanese banks leave them vulnerable, the International Monetary Fund has warned.

BRANDS FEAR PITFALLS OF AMAZON CATWALK

Big fashion brands are fretting over whether to offer their wares on Amazon as its move into clothing forces them to make a decision.

DOWNING ST CAUGHT IN BAE/EADS CROSSFIRE

Downing St was caught in the crossfire from the collapse of the BAE-EADS talks as MPs questioned why the government were keen to back the deal.

CAMERON VOWS TO UNLOCK BRITAIN'S POTENTIAL

British Prime Minister David Cameron warned voters to brace for "painful decisions" on the economy on Wednesday but offered little new to alter a grim growth outlook.

APPLE RETREAT SPURS SWITCH OUT OF TECHS

A drop in shares of Apple in recent weeks has driven a rotation out of technology shares and reinforced the standing of financials as the best performing sector.