BUMI SHARES LEAP AS BAKRIES PROPOSE SPLIT

Indonesia's Bakrie family has proposed splitting from financier Nat Rothschild and Bumi Plc after news of an inquiry into possible wrongdoing.

CLARKE GETS ROLE AS TRADE 'ROCKET BOOSTER'

Ken Clarke, the veteran Conservative politician, is to head a drive to sell expertise from the NHS to China.

GEITHNER HAS PHONE FRIEND AT BLACKROCK

Tim Geithner, U.S. Treasury secretary, spoke with BlackRock's Larry Fink on at least 49 separate occasions, an average of about once every 11 days.

AZERBAIJAN ATTACKS BP FOR MISSING TARGETS

BP has come under a blistering attack from Azerbaijan's president who has accused it of failing to meet production targets over the past three years.

COCA-COLA HELLENIC TO QUIT GREECE

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company is quitting the debt-stricken country in favour of a London listing and Swiss domicile.

SOFTBANK IN TALK TO TAKE CONTROL OF SPRINT

SoftBank is in discussions to purchase a controlling stake in Sprint Nextel.

SCHAUBLE AND LAGARDE CLASH OVER AUSTERITY

Germany's finance minister rebuked the head of the International Monetary Fund after she warned that EU leaders should ease demands for austerity.

OIL GROUPS SET TO EXPORT US CRUDE

Some of the world's biggest oil companies and traders are poised to export substantial amounts of crude from the U.S. for the first time in decades.