CAMERON SEEKS FRESH GROWTH STRATEGY

British prime minister David Cameron will this week attempt to inject life into Britain's stagnant economy.

GERMANS WRITE OFF GREECE, SAYS POLL

Only a quarter of Germans think Greece should stay in the euro zone or get more help from other countries in the region.

NY PROBES PRIVATE EQUITY TAX STRATEGY

At least a dozen U.S. private equity firms have been subpoenaed as part of a probe into tax strategy.

LONDON LUXURY PROPERTY BOOM

A 38 billion pound development boom in London's most expensive neighbourhoods has been spurred by rampant demand from European and Asian buyers.

QUESTIONS OVER THE VIABILITY OF US ETFS

More than a quarter of exchange-traded funds and notes listed in the U.S. have attracted enough assets to be economically viable.

HIBU CREDITORS BEGIN RESTRUCTURING TALKS

Investors in the 2.2 billion pound of debt in Hibu have begun restructuring talks for the second time in a year.

US INVESTOR IS IRELAND'S BIGGEST CREDITOR

A leading U.S. bonds investor has emerged as Ireland's biggest private-sector creditor by aggressively buying Irish government bonds.

FRANCE SEEKS EU APPROVAL FOR BANK RESCUE

The French government has been forced to rescue the distressed domestic mortgage lender Credit Immobilier de France.

CREDIT SUISSE MOVING SOME SINGAPORE JOBS

Credit Suisse is relocating dozens of back-office jobs from Singapore to India and Poland as part of efforts to cut costs.