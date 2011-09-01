Financial Times

BANKS TO AVOID BIG SHAKE-UP UNTIL 2015

Britain's biggest banks are set to escape any big restructuring until after the planned 2015 general election, amid a political consensus that they should focus on business lending to sustain the faltering economy.

IMF CLASH WITH EUROZONE AUTHORITIES

International Monetary Fund staff have provoked a fierce dispute with eurozone authorities, by circulating estimates that show serious damage to European banks' balance sheets from their holdings of troubled eurozone sovereign debt.

SHAREHOLDERS CALL FOR REED ELSEVIER RESHUFFLE

Top investors in Reed Elsevier are urging another boardroom change almost two years after a new chairman and chief executive were brought in to turn round the publishing group.

DOJ THREATENS AT&T TAKEOVER

The U.S. Department of Justice has moved to block AT&T's $39 billion takeover of T-Mobile USA, threatening to unpick plans to unite the number two and number four U.S. telecoms operators in a deal that aimed to reshape the sector.

EUROZONE JOBLESS NUMBERS ON THE RISE

Eurozone unemployment has risen for a third consecutive month while inflation has stabilised, according to official data strengthening the case for the European Central Bank to keep interest rates firmly on hold.

MONGOLIA PLANS TRIPLE IPO FOR COAL MINER

Mongolia plans to raise as much as $3 billion by privatising the company that controls one of the world's biggest coal deposits in an unusual triple-listing on the stock exchanges of London, Hong Kong and Ulan Bator.

TESCO ANNOUNCE RETREAT FROM JAPAN

Tesco has put its poorly performing Japanese business up for sale after failing to build scale in a country that is notoriously competitive and difficult for foreign retailers to crack.

LIBYA FUND SEEKS TO FREE ASSETS FOR LOANS

The head of Libya's $65 billion sovereign wealth fund, the Libyan Investment Authority, says its first priority is to raise emergency funds for the provisional government by using its frozen overseas assets to generate loans.