Financial Times

LSE IN BID FOR MAJORITY OF LCH CLEARNET

The London Stock Exchange has made a bid for a majority stake in LCH.Clearnet, raising the stakes in the battle for control of Europe's last remaining independent clearing house and valuing the company at about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

GSK SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS ADVANCES

GlaxoSmithKline has taken a group of private equity funds and strategic bidders through to a second round of the sale of its non-core over-the-counter products, estimated to be worth 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion).

MELROSE SWEETENS BID FOR CHARTER

Melrose has sweetened its offer for Charter International , for a second time to 1.42 billion pound, prompting the London-listed engineering group to open up its books for due diligence.

COSALT CHIEF TO DEPART FOLLOWING SELL-OFF

Cosalt , the engineering services group chaired by Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross, is to part company with its chief executive after selling more than half of its operations.

GLENCORE CONFIRMS OPTIMUM INTEREST

Glencore has confirmed its interest in taking over South Africa's Optimum Coal for $1.2 billion, in a deal that would transform the company's position at one of the world's largest coal ports.

COSCO RESUMES SHIP OWNERS' PAYMENTS

The world's biggest dry bulk ship operator, China's Cosco, has resumed payments on high-priced vessel leases on which it had previously reneged.

CAMERON FEARS EFFECT OF BANK REFORMS

British prime minister David Cameron is growing increasingly nervous about the impact of sweeping reforms of Britain's banks, raising fears among his coalition colleagues that he may seek to delay plans to split retail and investment banking operations.

WORLD BANK PRESIDENT CALLS FOR 'RE-BALANCE'

The world's economic leaders need to "re-balance" their thinking as well as their economies with policies aimed at sustaining growth, according to the World Bank President Robert Zoellick. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)