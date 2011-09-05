Financial Times

LLOYDS IN SELL-OFF PEACE OFFER

Lloyds Banking Group is willing to sell up to a third more current accounts than it needs to in a last-ditch peace offering to the Independent Commission on Banking. here

SFO INVESTIGATING DEUTSCHE BANK

Securities packaged by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) are among half a dozen deals being examined by Britain's Serious Fraud Office as part of an evidence-gathering exercise into whether financial institutions fraudulently misrepresented deals to clients and counterparties in the UK. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

BERLIN TO BUY STAKE IN EADS

The German government is preparing to take a stake in European aerospace company EADS after no buyers for part of Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) holding came forward. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

NEW 3 CHIEF WARNS OF LEGAL DELAY

The UK's smallest mobile network operator, 3, is calling on the government to legislate to ensure that Britain's largest ever airwaves sell-off is not stalled by legal action by rival telecoms companies. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

U.S. GROUP MAKES A MOVE ON HEALTHCARE LOCUMS

A U.S.-based suitor has approached beleaguered Healthcare Locums' main lenders with an 11th-hour offer to begin talks on buying the firm's debts at up to 97 percent of face value. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

COLFAX CHALLENGES MELROSE FOR CHARTER

Colfax , the listed US manufacturing group, has emerged as the mystery bidder for Charter International , potentially thwarting Melrose's attempts to acquire the FTSE 250 engineering company. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

CHINESE CONSORTIUM BUYS CCB STAKE

A Chinese consortium was the biggest buyer of the China Construction Bank stake that Bank of America sold last month, according to several people familiar with the deal. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

OSBORNE WEIGHS IN ON PLANNING ROW

British finance minister George Osborne has vowed to defeat the gathering alliance of conservationists and Tory traditionalists in the growing row over planning reform, saying: "No one should underestimate our determination to win this battle." here#axzz1X1oDmQlu (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)