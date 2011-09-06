Financial Times
LIBYA OIL OUTPUT WILL NOT MAKE QUICK RECOVERY
Libyan oil production will not return to prewar levels until
late next year at the earliest, according to the newly appointed
SFO TO SCOUR TAX LOGS
Companies being probed for bribery will have to present
their tax calculations to the British Serious Fraud Office under
REGULATORS POISED TO SOFTEN BANK RULES
Global bank regulators are preparing to ease new rules that
would require banks to hold more liquid assets to withstand a
US STATES OFFER BIG LENDER REPRIEVE
Big U.S. banks in talks with state prosecutors to settle
claims of improper mortgage practices have been offered a deal
that is proposed to limit part of their legal liability in
AUSTERITY IS THE ONLY CURE FOR EUROZONE
Governments in and beyond the eurozone need to start
delivering on fiscal consolidation and improved competitiveness,
the German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
3I FACES RISK OF FTSE RELEGATION
3i Group , the private equity investor, is expected
to lose its status as one of the UK's largest listed companies,
adding to the pressure on its chief executive from investors who
BP BOSS TELLS STAFF TO IGNORE NEWS
Bob Dudley, BP's chief executive, has sought to
reassure staff after a torrid 10 days during which the UK oil
group endured a slew of negative headlines about its operations
in Russia and the Gulf of Mexico, dismissing them as "short-term
CBI CHIEF PRESSES OBSORNE
British Finance Minister George Osborne needs to "step up a
gear" and deliver a game-changing growth plan if he is to have a
chance of reviving a flagging British economy in 2012, warned
($1 = 0.615 British Pounds)
