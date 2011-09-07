Financial Times
VALLARES SET TO MAKE $2 BILLION GENEL PURCHASE
Tony Hayward, the former chief executive of BP , is
poised to strike his first deal at the head of his new
investment vehicle Vallares by buying Genel Enerji, an
Iraq focused oil explorer, for about $2 billion. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
OSBORNE URGED TO DROP TAX RATE
British finance minister George Osborne should drop the 50
pence top rate of income tax "at the earliest opportunity" to
boost growth, according to a letter written by 20 high-profile
economists. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
PIMCO HANDED MORE AUTONOMY BY ALLIANZ
Pimco, the U.S. asset manager, is being given more autonomy
as part of a restructuring by owner Allianz , the
German insurer. here
BANKS CAPITAL RULES WILL COST MILLIONS OF JOBS
Higher bank capital rules will drive up the cost of credit,
hampering global growth and wiping out 7.5 million jobs, the
Institute of International Finance, an association of the
largest financial groups, has claimed in a study. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
EMAP SIGNS UP BSKYB CHIEF
Emap, the trade magazines and exhibitions company, has ended
its four-month search for a chief executive by announcing the
appointment of Duncan Painter from British Sky Broadcasting. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
TOSHIBA CONSIDERS WESTINGHOUSE STAKE SALE
Toshiba of Japan is considering selling a stake in
Westinghouse, the nuclear engineering company, after being
forced to raise its holding to 87 percent by buying the 20
percent held by Shaw of the U.S. for about $1.6 billion. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
CAMERON PLEDGES TO TACKLE EU LABOUR LAWS
British Prime Minister David Cameron says he will look to
claw back authority for labour laws from Brussels amid growing
frustration from business and his own backbenches over damaging
European directives, but admits such changes may take years to
bring about. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
LONDON MAJOR URGES FOR REHAB OF RIOTERS
Boris Johnson, the mayor of London, has warned that those
involved in the recent riots in the city should not be
"abandoned" in prison but educated and rehabilitated to prevent
further offending. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)