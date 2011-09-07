Financial Times

VALLARES SET TO MAKE $2 BILLION GENEL PURCHASE

Tony Hayward, the former chief executive of BP , is poised to strike his first deal at the head of his new investment vehicle Vallares by buying Genel Enerji, an Iraq focused oil explorer, for about $2 billion. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

OSBORNE URGED TO DROP TAX RATE

British finance minister George Osborne should drop the 50 pence top rate of income tax "at the earliest opportunity" to boost growth, according to a letter written by 20 high-profile economists. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

PIMCO HANDED MORE AUTONOMY BY ALLIANZ

Pimco, the U.S. asset manager, is being given more autonomy as part of a restructuring by owner Allianz , the German insurer. here

BANKS CAPITAL RULES WILL COST MILLIONS OF JOBS

Higher bank capital rules will drive up the cost of credit, hampering global growth and wiping out 7.5 million jobs, the Institute of International Finance, an association of the largest financial groups, has claimed in a study. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

EMAP SIGNS UP BSKYB CHIEF

Emap, the trade magazines and exhibitions company, has ended its four-month search for a chief executive by announcing the appointment of Duncan Painter from British Sky Broadcasting. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

TOSHIBA CONSIDERS WESTINGHOUSE STAKE SALE

Toshiba of Japan is considering selling a stake in Westinghouse, the nuclear engineering company, after being forced to raise its holding to 87 percent by buying the 20 percent held by Shaw of the U.S. for about $1.6 billion. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

CAMERON PLEDGES TO TACKLE EU LABOUR LAWS

British Prime Minister David Cameron says he will look to claw back authority for labour laws from Brussels amid growing frustration from business and his own backbenches over damaging European directives, but admits such changes may take years to bring about. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu

LONDON MAJOR URGES FOR REHAB OF RIOTERS

Boris Johnson, the mayor of London, has warned that those involved in the recent riots in the city should not be "abandoned" in prison but educated and rehabilitated to prevent further offending. here#axzz1X1oDmQlu (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)