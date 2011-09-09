Financial Times

TRICHET DEFENDS ECB RECORD

Jean-Claude Trichet has vented his anger at German critics of the European Central Bank's handling of the eurozone debt crisis, saying governments had failed to shoulder their own responsibilities and his bank deserved more praise for combating inflation.

GEITHNER CALLS FOR GROWTH PUSH

U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner has urged politicians and central bankers to rekindle growth by casting aside "political paralysis [and] misplaced fears about inflation and moral hazard", as forecasts suggest the world's richest economies are likely to stagnate for the rest of the year.

GOOGLE STEPS INTO HTC LEGAL BATTLE

Google has stepped into the widening legal battle pitching Asian smartphone makers against Apple by transferring patents to Taiwan's HTC , which is fighting charges from the iPhone maker of intellectual property infringement in its Android phones.

GADDAFI RESORTED TO SELLING OFF GOLD

Colonel Muammer Gaddafi's embattled Libyan government resorted to an escalating sell-off of gold reserves during its final months, according to local gold traders.

DEADLINE LOOMS TO OUT SECRET SUITORS

Companies covertly circling UK acquisition targets are being warned by advisers that they risk disclosure of their identities to the market in coming days if they pursue bid talks.

BRUSSELS AGREES TO EXTEND EMI COPYRIGHT RECORDING

EMI stands to keep the rights to Beatles hits for another 20 years, after a Brussels committee settled a long-running debate by agreeing to extend copyright protection for sound recordings across Europe to 70 years from 50.

HAGUE AIMS TO REVIVE UK FOREIGN OFFICE

British Foreign Secretary William Hague declared on Thursday that he was planning to restore the role of the Foreign Office as a self-confident institution at the heart of government.

EVOLUTION CLOSE TO INVESTEC DEAL

UK stockbroker Evolution was finalising a deal that would likely see it taken over by Investec , the Anglo-South African financial group, according to people familiar with the talks.

