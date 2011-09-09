Financial Times
TRICHET DEFENDS ECB RECORD
Jean-Claude Trichet has vented his anger at German critics
of the European Central Bank's handling of the eurozone debt
crisis, saying governments had failed to shoulder their own
responsibilities and his bank deserved more praise for combating
inflation.
GEITHNER CALLS FOR GROWTH PUSH
U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner has urged politicians
and central bankers to rekindle growth by casting aside
"political paralysis [and] misplaced fears about inflation and
moral hazard", as forecasts suggest the world's richest
economies are likely to stagnate for the rest of the year.
GOOGLE STEPS INTO HTC LEGAL BATTLE
Google has stepped into the widening legal battle
pitching Asian smartphone makers against Apple by
transferring patents to Taiwan's HTC , which is
fighting charges from the iPhone maker of intellectual property
infringement in its Android phones.
GADDAFI RESORTED TO SELLING OFF GOLD
Colonel Muammer Gaddafi's embattled Libyan government
resorted to an escalating sell-off of gold reserves during its
final months, according to local gold traders.
DEADLINE LOOMS TO OUT SECRET SUITORS
Companies covertly circling UK acquisition targets are being
warned by advisers that they risk disclosure of their identities
to the market in coming days if they pursue bid talks.
BRUSSELS AGREES TO EXTEND EMI COPYRIGHT RECORDING
EMI stands to keep the rights to Beatles hits for another 20
years, after a Brussels committee settled a long-running debate
by agreeing to extend copyright protection for sound recordings
across Europe to 70 years from 50.
HAGUE AIMS TO REVIVE UK FOREIGN OFFICE
British Foreign Secretary William Hague declared on Thursday
that he was planning to restore the role of the Foreign Office
as a self-confident institution at the heart of government.
EVOLUTION CLOSE TO INVESTEC DEAL
UK stockbroker Evolution was finalising a deal that
would likely see it taken over by Investec , the
Anglo-South African financial group, according to people
familiar with the talks.
($1 = 0.626 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)