BANKS FACE 6 BILLION POUND REFORM BILL

Britain's banks will face an annual bill of as much as 6 billion pound ($9.5 billion)to comply with the reforms of the Vickers commission, according to the panel's final report, published on Monday.

JP MORGAN SAYS BANK RULES 'ANTI US'

New international bank capital rules are "anti-American" and the U.S. should consider pulling out of the Basel group of global regulators, Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase , has said.

VERIZON SETBACK FOR VODAFONE

Verizon Communications has dashed the hopes of Vodafone investors by ruling out a return to a recurring dividend from the two companies' U.S. mobile phone joint venture, called Verizon Wireless .

WORLD BANK TO BACK HEDGE FUND FOR NEW LENDERS

The World Bank is investing in a hedge fund in an attempt to help banks reduce capital that new rules will force them to set aside against loans to small companies in emerging markets.

HAYWARD SET TO SEVER TIES WITH UK OIL GROUP

Tony Hayward, the former BP chief executive, will sever ties with UK oil group in the next few weeks when he leaves the board of its Russian joint venture, TNKBP .

YELL POSED TO ASK HSBC TO RESHAPE DEBT

Yell , the highly geared directories company, is set to ask HSBC to form a committee to bring together its banking syndicate and renegotiate its covenants.

GM AIMS TO STEER OPEL UPMARKET

General Motors plans to move its European Opel brand upmarket and seek more synergies between Opel and its north American Buick brand, according to the company's CEO.

