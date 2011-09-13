Financial Times
VICKERS PLAN SHAKES UP CITY
The City is facing its biggest shake-up since the "Big Bang"
deregulation of 1986 under sweeping reforms that would force
banks to boost their capital and separate their core retail
operations from their riskier trading and investment banking
businesses.
CURRENCY TRADER CONSIDERING M&B BID
Joe Lewis, the Bahamas-based currency trader, has revealed
he is considering making a 230 pence per share bid for Mitchells
& Butlers after an initial offer was rejected by pub
group's board.
UNICREDIT SIGNALS CAPITAL LEVEL PLANS
UniCredit has given its clearest signal yet that
it will seek to raise its capital buffers as market turmoil
continues to hit European bank shares.
AMERICAN APPAREL DRESSES UP FOR COMEBACK
American Apparel , the US clothing and accessories
retailer known for its racy advertisements and controversial
founder, has the potential to generate up to $60 million in new
finance to aid its struggle to return to profitability,
according to the company's CEO.
BYRNE IN TENDER OFFER FOR OMEGA STAKE
Mark Byrne, a former hedge fund manager and reinsurance
executive, looks set to take control of 25 percent of Omega
Insurance for up to £50m ($79 million) with an 83 pence
per share offer.
MCGRAW-HILL TO SPLIT EDUCATION AND MEDIA UNITS
McGraw-Hill , will split into two by the end of next
year and is looking to accelerate growth by replacing the
123-year-old media conglomerate with one public company focused
on capital and commodity markets and another focused on
education.
PEUGEOT PREPARES ITSELF FOR SLOWDOWN
PSA Peugeot-Citroen has begun reducing shifts and
production of some of its small cars and might need to cut its
headcount to prepare itself for an economic slowdown or
recession, according to Philippe Varin, its chief executive.
GEITHER TO ATTEND EU MEETING
Tim Geither, U.S. Treasury secretary, is likely to attend a
gathering of European Union finance ministers in Poland on
Friday, according to officials briefed on the meeting.
($1 = 0.630 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)