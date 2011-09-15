Financial Times

UK TO SUE ECB OVER CLEARING RULE

Britain is to sue the European Central Bank over rules that it claims handicap the City of London and would force one of the biggest clearing houses to move to the euro area.

ICB MEMBER CALLS FOR REPEAL

An influential member of the Independent Commission on Banking has urged the government to offset the potential 7 billion pound-a-year hit to the industry from implementing its report's recommendations, by axeing the annual 2.5 billion pound balance sheet levy.

MOODY'S DOWNGRADES FRENCH BANKS

Two of France's largest banks, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole , were hit by credit rating downgrades as the country's embattled financial sector struggles to convince the market it can manage any Greek default.

FACEBOOK PLANS IPO FOR LATE NEXT YEAR

Facebook is preparing to launch its blockbuster initial public offering in the U.S. towards the end of next year, a later public debut by the social networking site than had been widely anticipated, say people familiar with the company.

GULF KEYSTONE TO FUND PIPELINE

Gulf Keystone Petroleum , the oil explorer focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq, is planning to sell a minority stake in one of its exploration blocks as it pursues feasibility plans to build an export pipeline through Turkey.

CARMAKERS WARNED OF SHAKE-UP

Carmakers could face competition from start-ups as the switch to electric vehicles lowers barriers to market entry and accelerates a structural transformation of the car industry, according to Bernd Bohr, head of automotive technology at Germany's Bosch .

BARCLAYS CLOSE TO DEAL FOR UPP STAKE

Barclays Capital is close to selling its majority stake in University Partnerships Programme, the UK's largest developer of university campuses, in a deal that could be worth close to 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion).

LONDON BUSINESS FIGHTS POLICE CUTBACKS

Three bodies representing the interests of London businesses have written to British Theresa May, the home secretary, demanding she reconsider cuts to the police budget amid concerns the riots have put the capital's international reputation for safety in jeopardy.

