CENTRAL BANKS HELP EU LENDERS

Five of the world's central banks took bold concerted action to pre-empt a looming dollar funding crisis in Europe, sparking a rally in eurozone bank shares and the euro.

UBS TRADER ARRESTED OVER BILLIONS OF LOSSES

UBS has become the latest bank to experience a rogue trading scandal as it revealed that a 31-year-old trader had been arrested in London on suspicion of blowing a $2 billion hole in its books, exactly three years after Lehman Brothers collapsed.

BG TEMPTS CHINESE OIL GROUPS

Chinese oil companies have been circling BG's fast-growing Brazilian business. The UK energy group BG had considered the sale of a minority stake in its oil and gas business to Chinese companies.

SANTANDER TO SHELVE UK LISTING

The planned listing of Santander's UK operations on the London Stock Exchange is likely to be delayed by the proposed ICB reforms to overhaul British banking until at least 2013.

BTG PACTUAL EYES FLOAT TO AID EXPANSION

BTG Pactual , Brazil's largest independent investment bank, is looking to hold an initial public offering as early as next year as one option to fund an ambitious expansion in Latin America.

MACK TO STEP DOWN AT MORGAN STANLEY

John Mack, the Wall Street veteran who led Morgan Stanley through the financial crisis, is stepping down as chairman as part of a planned succession that will put James Gorman, chief executive, at the helm of the investment bank's board.

FOUR BID FOR FRANCE'S 4G SPECTRUM

France's mobile telephone operators have tendered bids for spectrum that can carry next generation mobile services in the first part of an auction expected to raise as much as 2.5 billion euro for the French government.

MALL'S INFRASTRUCTURE ATTACKED

The taxpayer has contributed more than 200 million pounds out of 350 million pounds spent on roads, bridges and other infrastructure work that serves Westfield's new shopping centre at the gateway to the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, the Financial Times revealed.

