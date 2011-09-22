Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Financial Times
UBS CHIEF EXEC TO FIGHT FOR HIS JOB
Oswald Grubel is to make a "back me or sack me" pitch to the board of UBS as the bank's chief executive steels his determination to stay in his job in the wake of a $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
EX-GOLDMAN SACHS TRADER CHARGED
A former Goldman Sachs trader and his father have been charged by securities regulators with insider trading for allegedly profiting after learning confidential information about the bank's trading strategy around an exchange traded fund. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
TESCO MOVE TO SET GROCERY PRICE WAR
A fresh price war looks set to break out in the grocery industry, amid expectations that Tesco is preparing a big pricing push next week to revitalise its UK business. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
BRITAIN YIELDS SHALE GAS FIND
Britain's first drilling campaign for shale gas has beaten expectations, with the company responsible estimating 5,660 billion cubic metres lie beneath north-west England. This suggests the UK has significantly more of the resource than earlier surveys predicted. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
ARROWGRASS CONSIDERS CLOSING EQUITY FUND
Arrowgrass Capital Partners, the 2.6 billion pound ($4.1 billion) hedge fund manager is considering shutting down its equity fund after investor redemptions to the vehicle have seen its assets dwindle. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
WINDFALL OF LIBYAN ASSETS DISCOVERED
Libya's revolutionary government has enjoyed a surprise windfall that will help finance the country's post-war recovery after discovering $23 billion-worth of assets that were unspent by Muammer Gaddafi's regime, officials in London and Tripoli have told the Financial Times. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
SAMSUNG CONSIDERS IPHONE5 SALES BAN
Samsung Electronics is considering a legal move to block sales of Apple's long-awaited iPhone 5 in some countries as the patent battle between the two technology companies steps up a gear. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
CSR SEEKS ACQUISITIONS TO DIVERSIFY
The chief executive of CSR, Joep van Beurden, said the Cambridge-based chipmaker was looking actively for acquisitions to diversify away from its dependence on the mobile phone industry. here#axzz1YWt5gfAU
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.