ADOBOLI APOLOGISES AFTER UBS TRADING LOSS

Kweku Adoboli, the UBS trader charged in one of the biggest rogue trading scandals, said through his lawyer that he was "sorry beyond words" for his "disastrous miscalculations", a week after the Swiss bank stunned the market by revealing a $2.3 billion unauthorised trading loss.

FACEBOOK MAKEOVER AIMS FOR SHAKE UP

Facebook outlined its ambitions to become an entertainment hub with a wide-ranging makeover of a social network now used by more than 800 million people.

SHELL TARGETS NORTH AMERICAN 'TIGHT OIL'

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) aims to start production from North American "tight oil" reserves, the resources that are transforming the outlook for the U.S. oil industry, its chief executive has said.

L&G SETS DEPARTURE DATE

Tim Breedon will retire as chief executive of Legal & General by the end of next year after 25 years at the life, pensions and investment group, including 7 years in the top role.

CHARTERHOUSE EXPRESSES INTEREST IN COGNETAS

Charterhouse Capital Partners has emerged as one of the financial investors that has proposed to buy out the entire portfolio at a fund of Cognetas, the European private equity group.

ALIBABA IN $1.6 BILLION DEAL

Alibaba Group employees and shareholders are set to be given the opportunity to cash out part of their stock in China's largest e-commerce group through a $1.6 billion private equity deal.

EASYJET PREDICTS SIR STELIOS' DEFEAT

EasyJet is confident it will defeat an attempt by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the low-cost airline's founder and largest shareholder, to remove a member of its board, according to the company's chief executive.

