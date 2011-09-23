Financial Times
ADOBOLI APOLOGISES AFTER UBS TRADING LOSS
Kweku Adoboli, the UBS trader charged in one of
the biggest rogue trading scandals, said through his lawyer that
he was "sorry beyond words" for his "disastrous
miscalculations", a week after the Swiss bank stunned the market
FACEBOOK MAKEOVER AIMS FOR SHAKE UP
Facebook outlined its ambitions to become an entertainment
hub with a wide-ranging makeover of a social network now used by
SHELL TARGETS NORTH AMERICAN 'TIGHT OIL'
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) aims to start production from
North American "tight oil" reserves, the resources that are
transforming the outlook for the U.S. oil industry, its chief
L&G SETS DEPARTURE DATE
Tim Breedon will retire as chief executive of Legal &
General by the end of next year after 25 years at the
life, pensions and investment group, including 7 years in the
CHARTERHOUSE EXPRESSES INTEREST IN COGNETAS
Charterhouse Capital Partners has emerged as one of the
financial investors that has proposed to buy out the entire
portfolio at a fund of Cognetas, the European private equity
ALIBABA IN $1.6 BILLION DEAL
Alibaba Group employees and shareholders are set
to be given the opportunity to cash out part of their stock in
China's largest e-commerce group through a $1.6 billion private
EASYJET PREDICTS SIR STELIOS' DEFEAT
EasyJet is confident it will defeat an attempt by
Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the low-cost airline's founder and
largest shareholder, to remove a member of its board, according
($1 = 0.650 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)