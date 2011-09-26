Financial Times
UBS CHIEF QUIT AFTRE CLASH OVER STRATEGY
UBS chief executive Oswald Grubel resigned after
the board refused to back his plans to overhaul the bank's
strategy and corporate governance, according to two people
involved in the process. here
US TAX AUTHORITIES TARGET BANK DEALS
US tax authorities are targeting cross-border finance deals
worth billions of dollars between leading U.S. and UK banks as
they step up efforts to clamp down on abusive tax avoidance, a
joint investigation by the Financial Times and ProPublica, the
not-for-profit news organisation, has found. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
DEBT SALES STE TO HIT US BANKS
U.S. investment banks are facing losses on financing
commitments for buy-outs and other deals struck before the
recent market turmoil, as they sell down about $25 billion in
loans and junk bonds. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
P&G CHIEF SAYS GROUP CONSIDERING REVIEW UNDERWAY
Procter & Gamble , the world's biggest consumer
products group by sales, has thinned the ranks of its senior
managers by 10 to 15 percent and is considering ways to
restructure further as investors press it to improve
profitability. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
INVESTOR GROUP TO ISSUE GUIDELINES TO COMPANIES
The Association of British Insurers, one of the UK's leading
shareholder groups, will this week issue its first set of
guidelines on how companies can improve board performance and
repair flaws in the boardroom that investors say can destabilise
corporations and create market uncertainty. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
OMEGA SUITOR TO DELIVER DOCUMENTS THIS WEEK
Mark Byrne's Haverford will deliver official offer documents
this week to shareholders in Omega , the Lloyd's of
London insurer, and the Bermuda-based investor believes he can
complete his tender for one-quarter of the company by the end of
November. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
LCH POISED TO CHOOSE BETWEEN RIVALS
The battle for control of LCH.Clearnet, London's biggest
clearing house, is expected to move closer to resolution today
as the clearer's board meets to decide between rival bids from
the London Stock Exchange and Markit, a financial data
and derivatives post-trade company. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
COGNETAS INVESTORS REJECT PORTFOLIO SALE
Cognetas's key investors have rejected a proposal by
Charterhouse Capital Partners to take over a
portfolio of seven companies, as they backed the private equity
group's current management instead. here#axzz1Z0Ymrn2l
INTERLINK LINES UP NEW CHAIRMAN
Intertek , the FTSE 100 product testing specialist,
is lining up David Reid, the outgoing chairman of Tesco
, as its new chairman. here
($1 = 0.645 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)