SPLIT OPENS OVER GREEK BAILOUT TERMS

A split has opened in the euro zone over the terms of Greece's second 109 billion euro bailout with as many as seven of the bloc's 17 members arguing for private creditors to swallow a bigger writedown on their Greek bond holdings, according to senior European officials.

EUROPE'S BANKS NEW WAYS OF FINANCING

Europe's banks are seeking increasingly creative ways to finance themselves as they attempt to make up for a dearth of traditional debt funding amid market turmoil.

PRIVATE EQUITY BRACED FOR DOWNTURN

Private equity dealmaking has dried up as Europe's sovereign debt crisis has deepened with several transactions in the past few weeks being delayed or collapsing altogether.

BRAZIL CUTS TAX ON PETROL IMPORTS

Anadarko Petroleum has asked advisers to sound out potential buyers for a collection of its Brazilian oil assets in a deal that could be worth up to $5 billion, in the latest attempt by oil and gas explorers in the region to attract investment.

MELROSE PULLS OUT OF CHARTER BID TALKS

Melrose has pulled out of talks to acquire UK engineering company Charter International , clearing the way for a 1.5 billion pound ($2.3 billion) takeover by U.S.-listed Colfax .

PRISA DEBT COULD FORCE ASSET SALES

Prisa could be forced into selling prized assets to trim its 3.5 billion euro ($4.8 billion) net debt pile as the company's founding Polanco family battles to retain control of the world's largest Spanish-language media group by revenues.

DRUGS GROUP WARNS OVER US REGULATION

The head of one of the largest U.S. generic drugs companies has warned that intensifying regulatory inspections are causing record numbers of medicine shortages that threaten patients' lives.

VIRGIN MEDIA TO LAUNCH CLOUD FOR BUSINESSES

Virgin Media , the telecoms and media group, is launching its first cloud-based services to business customers as part of a drive to double revenues from its enterprise division in the next five years.

