UK BUSINESS LASHES OUT AT TAX PLANS

A European Union proposal to impose a tax on financial transactions has been attacked by financial and business groups as an assault on the City of London and on companies seeking to protect themselves against market uncertainty.

UK PLANS U.S.-STYLE CORPORATE PLEA BARGAINS

The UK plans to introduce U.S.-style corporate plea bargains that could result in fines of hundreds of millions of pounds for individual companies, according to the solicitor general.

BANKS URGED TO KEEP LENDING

UK banks should cut bonuses and dividends rather than reduce lending to customers as they try to strengthen their balance sheets and cope with falling profits, the Bank of England's new financial policy committee has warned.

SEC INVESTIGATES BANKS OVER MORTGAGE LOANS

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Royal Bank of Scotland , Credit Suisse and other financial institutions for their handling of problem mortgage loans, according to public disclosures and people familiar with the matter.

MELROSE RAPPED FOR COURTING TOO SLOWLY

Charter International has hit out at its failed bidder Melrose , berating the turnaround specialist for stalking the FTSE 250 engineering company for several weeks without tabling a formal bid.

INDIA'S BIRLA PLANS MAJOR GLOBAL EXPANSION

Two of India's largest family-run groups plan to invest billion of dollars around the globe as they seek to boost revenues by expanding in fast-growing emerging markets and by acquiring distressed assets of companies based in developed markets.

NORTH STREET CAPITAL BUYS SPYKER

North Street Capital, a U.S. private equity firm, has agreed to buy Spyker sports cars after the collapse of a deal earlier this year to sell the troubled Dutch carmaker to a Russian-owned company.

