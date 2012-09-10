UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
GLENCORE SOFTENS XSTRATA PROPOSALS
Glencore is set to detail its new offer for miner Xstrata to the market as early as Monday.
EU BANKS FACE RINGFENCE ON TRADING ASSETS
Europe's big banks could be forced to ringfence trading assets under a plan emerging as the consensus recommendation of the Liikanen review.
OBAMA SUPER-PAC IN PUSH TO RAISE $150 MLN
A campaign group backing Barack Obama is pushing to raise up to $150 million in coming weeks.
US COMPANIES GLOOMY ABOUT EARNING GROWTH
Corporate America is more pessimistic about the prospects for short-term earnings growth than at any time since the start of the financial crisis.
BNP'S ITALIAN ARM TO FUND ITS OWN DEBT
BNP Paribas is to start issuing bonds through its Italian subsidiary rather than fund it from parent-company resources.
JAGUAR LAND ROVER UNION SEEKS UK PLEDGE
Jaguar Land Rover's trades union wants the carmaker to guarantee to keep all three of its UK plants open.
DOWNTURN IN CHINA SPREADS TO KEY SECTORS
China's downturn is spreading to the sectors and companies that were expected to withstand the slowdown and drive growth in the region.
'LEAD OR LEAVE EURO', SOROS TELLS GERMANY
Germany should leave the euro zone if it is not prepared to take a more decisive lead in helping the euro zone's weaker nations George Soros said.
APPROVAL FOR NEW HOMES RECORDS SHARP FALL
Planning permission for new homes in Britain has fallen sharply to its lowest level in three years.
