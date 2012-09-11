Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Financial Times
Headlines
BARCLAYS TO SHRINK CONTROVERSIAL TAX UNIT -
'HIGH RISK' GROUPS FACE OUTSOURCING BAN -
TRAIL BEGINS OF FORMER UBS TRADER -
RUMOURS SWIRL AS CHINA'S XI VANISHES -
GLENCORE MAKES FINAL OFFER FOR XSTRATA -
UK GOVT BROKER DEAL TO ALLOW 4G PEACE TALKS -
FAST LIBOR REFORM 'RISKS CAUSING CHAOS' -
APP DEVELOPER EMERGES AS APPLE LEAK SOURCE -
Overview
BARCLAYS TO SHRINK CONTROVERSIAL TAX UNIT
Barclays will take the axe to its controversial tax structuring unit, as it seeks to clean up its image in the wake of a succession of scandals.
'HIGH-RISK' GROUPS FACE OUTSOURCING BAN
The performance of troubled Olympics contractor G4S will be reviewed "very carefully", the British government has warned.
TRAIL BEGINS OF FORMER UBS TRADER
Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli appeared in court on Monday at the start of his fraud trial in a case involving losses of $2.3 billion.
RUMOURS SWIRL AS CHINA'S XI VANISHES
Xi Jinping has disappeared from public view weeks before his expected takeover of the Chinese Communist Party.
GLENCORE MAKES FINAL OFFER FOR XSTRATA
Glencore laid out what it said was a final $36 billion takeover offer for Xstrata, warning it would not improve the terms again.
UK GOVT BROKER DEAL TO ALLOW 4G PEACE TALKS
A deal between the UK's mobile operators has been brokered that will allow for next-generation 4G mobile broadband services to be rolled out.
FAST LIBOR REFORM 'RISKS CAUSING CHAOS'
Radical and rapid reform of Libor rates could trigger chaos for $300 trillion in existing debt and derivative contracts based on the interbank lending benchmarks.
APP DEVELOPER EMERGES AS APPLE LEAK SOURCE
A small app developer in Florida was the source of the Apple leak by the hacktivist group Anonymous last week.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)