Financial Times

Headlines

BARCLAYS TO SHRINK CONTROVERSIAL TAX UNIT -

'HIGH RISK' GROUPS FACE OUTSOURCING BAN -

TRAIL BEGINS OF FORMER UBS TRADER -

RUMOURS SWIRL AS CHINA'S XI VANISHES -

GLENCORE MAKES FINAL OFFER FOR XSTRATA -

UK GOVT BROKER DEAL TO ALLOW 4G PEACE TALKS -

FAST LIBOR REFORM 'RISKS CAUSING CHAOS' -

APP DEVELOPER EMERGES AS APPLE LEAK SOURCE -

Overview

BARCLAYS TO SHRINK CONTROVERSIAL TAX UNIT

Barclays will take the axe to its controversial tax structuring unit, as it seeks to clean up its image in the wake of a succession of scandals.

'HIGH-RISK' GROUPS FACE OUTSOURCING BAN

The performance of troubled Olympics contractor G4S will be reviewed "very carefully", the British government has warned.

TRAIL BEGINS OF FORMER UBS TRADER

Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli appeared in court on Monday at the start of his fraud trial in a case involving losses of $2.3 billion.

RUMOURS SWIRL AS CHINA'S XI VANISHES

Xi Jinping has disappeared from public view weeks before his expected takeover of the Chinese Communist Party.

GLENCORE MAKES FINAL OFFER FOR XSTRATA

Glencore laid out what it said was a final $36 billion takeover offer for Xstrata, warning it would not improve the terms again.

UK GOVT BROKER DEAL TO ALLOW 4G PEACE TALKS

A deal between the UK's mobile operators has been brokered that will allow for next-generation 4G mobile broadband services to be rolled out.

FAST LIBOR REFORM 'RISKS CAUSING CHAOS'

Radical and rapid reform of Libor rates could trigger chaos for $300 trillion in existing debt and derivative contracts based on the interbank lending benchmarks.

APP DEVELOPER EMERGES AS APPLE LEAK SOURCE

A small app developer in Florida was the source of the Apple leak by the hacktivist group Anonymous last week.