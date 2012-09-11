Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
UK FACES CLASH WITH BRUSSELS ON CITY
Britain faces a fresh fight with Brussels over who has control over the City of London as new EBA reforms are unveiled on Wednesday.
BURBERRY ALERT DAMPS SECTOR SENTIMENT
Burberry issued a profit warning that wiped more than a fifth off its share price, sending shock waves through the luxury goods sector.
UBS WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDED $104 MLN
The whistleblower in a landmark tax-dodging case against Swiss bank UBS has won a record-setting $104 million reward from U.S. authorities.
DEUTSCHE VOWS SHAKE-UP OF BANK CULTURE
Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said he expected the lender to embark on deeper jobs cuts than the 1,900 already announced.
BLACKROCK FINED FOR CLIENT ASSET BREACH
BlackRock has been fined 9.5 million pounds ($15 million) by Britain's financial regulator for failing to adequately protect client deposits.
CITI TAKES $2.9 BLN HIT ON SMITH BARNEY SALE
Citigroup expects to report a non-cash charge of $2.9 billion after taxes to reflect a lower value for its brokerage joint venture with Morgan Stanley.
KREMLIN SHIELDS GAZPROM FROM EU PROBE
The Kremlin has moved to shield Gazprom from an EU anti-monopoly investigation in a deepening standoff over gas prices.
MOODY'S WARNS ON U.S. CREDIT RATING
Moody's said the U.S. may lose its top credit rating if next year's budget talks do not produce policies that decrease its debt.
APPLICATIONS SOUGHT FOR 'NEAR-IMPOSSIBLE JOB'
The Treasury will post an advertisement in the Economist magazine for the position of the next governor of the Bank of England.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.