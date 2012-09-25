Financial Times
Headlines
BRITISH BANKS BODY BOWS OUT OF LIBOR -
SECESSION CRISIS HEAPS PAIN ON SPAIN -
SCHRODERS BOWS TO NEW MOOD ON AUDITS -
BUMI CONSIDERS CUTTING INDONESIAN TIE -
TOTAL WARNS AGAINST OIL DRILLING IN ARCTIC -
TNK-BP PARTNERS EYE BP'S ENTIRE STAKE -
BANKS SEEK CHANGES TO RESEARCH SETTLEMENT -
TOYOTA TO REDUCE CHINA-BOUND PRODUCTION -
UBS WORKER DID NOT REPORT 'UMBRELLA' -
BBC APOLOGISES TO QUEEN -
SYRIAN CHILDREN SUFFER TORTURE AND TRAUMA - CHARITY
Overview
BRITISH BANKS BODY BOWS OUT OF LIBOR
The British Bankers' Association (BBA) is willing to give up
its responsibility for setting the Libor interbank borrowing
rate.
SECESSION CRISIS HEAPS PAIN ON SPAIN
Spain lurched further towards a full-blown constitutional
crisis as Catalonia announced a snap election.
SCHRODERS BOWS TO NEW MOOD ON AUDITS
PwC's auditing relationship with Schroders
is at risk after the fund manager put its contract out to
tender.
BUMI CONSIDERS CUTTING INDONESIAN TIE
The board of Bumi is weighing up severing ties
with one of its Indonesian businesses as part of a restructuring
aimed at reviving investor confidence.
TOTAL WARNS AGAINST OIL DRILLING IN ARCTIC
Total's chief executive Christophe de Margerie has
said energy companies should not drill for crude in Arctic
waters.
BANKS SEEK CHANGES TO RESEARCH SETTLEMENT
Big Wall Street banks are seeking to amend the global
research settlement reached with U.S. regulators.
TOYOTA TO REDUCE CHINA-BOUND PRODUCTION
Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor will
cut production in China as rising anti-Japan sentiment in the
country hurt sales.
TNK-BP PARTNERS EYE BP'S ENTIRE STAKE
BP's Russian billionaire partners in TNK-BP are
preparing an all-cash offer for the UK oil company's 50 percent
holding in the Russian oil venture.
UBS WORKER DID NOT REPORT 'UMBRELLA'
A co-worker of Kweku Adoboli reported the alleged UBS
rogue trader for breaching his trading limits but
failed to inform the bank about an 'umbrella' pot of money.
BBC APOLOGISES TO QUEEN
The BBC has issued an apology to the Queen after one of its
correspondents divulged details of a private conversation with
the monarch.
SYRIAN CHILDREN SUFFER TORTURE AND TRAUMA
Children have been killed and tortured in Syria, a leading
charity said on Tuesday, as it called for greater UN monitoring.