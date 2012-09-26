Financial Times
Headlines
MARKET BACKLASH OVER SPAIN -
L'OREAL CHIEF HIT OUT AT 75 PCT INCOME TAX -
ROMNEY FACES ROCKY ROAD IN OHIO -
DIRECT LINE TO BE VALUED AROUND 2.6 BLN POUNDS -
ANGLOGOLD HALTS SOUTH AFRICA OPERATIONS -
EU COMPANIES WRITE OFF 76 BLN EUROS OF GOODWILL -
CREDIT SUISSE CONSIDERS MERGING UNITS -
SANTANDER COMPLETES MEXICO'S BIGGEST IPO -
Overview
MARKET BACKLASH OVER SPAIN
Political turmoil in Spain ahead of a possible European
rescue triggered a financial market backlash on Wednesday.
L'OREAL CHIEF HIT OUT AT 75 PCT INCOME TAX
France will find it "almost impossible" to hire top talent
if the government goes ahead with plans to impose a 75 percent
marginal income tax rate.
ROMNEY FACES ROCKY ROAD IN OHIO
Polls in critical swing states showing it would take a
significant change in course for the Republican nominee to
unseat Barack Obama.
DIRECT LINE TO BE VALUED AROUND 2.6 BLN POUNDS
Royal Bank of Scotland is to sell shares in Direct
Line at a lower-than-expected level.
ANGLOGOLD HALTS SOUTH AFRICA OPERATIONS
AngloGold Ashanti said it had to halt its
operations in the country as tens of thousands of its workers
went on strike.
EU COMPANIES WRITE OFF 76 BLN EUROS OF GOODWILL
European companies were much more bearish about the value of
their past acquisitions last year.
CREDIT SUISSE CONSIDERS MERGING UNITS
Credit Suisse is considering folding its asset
management business into its private banking division.
SANTANDER COMPLETES MEXICO'S BIGGEST IPO
The dual U.S. and Mexico share offering of Banco Santander's
Mexican arm raised $4.13 billion this year, behind
Facebook and Japan Airlines.