MARKET BACKLASH OVER SPAIN -

L'OREAL CHIEF HIT OUT AT 75 PCT INCOME TAX -

ROMNEY FACES ROCKY ROAD IN OHIO -

DIRECT LINE TO BE VALUED AROUND 2.6 BLN POUNDS -

ANGLOGOLD HALTS SOUTH AFRICA OPERATIONS -

EU COMPANIES WRITE OFF 76 BLN EUROS OF GOODWILL -

CREDIT SUISSE CONSIDERS MERGING UNITS -

SANTANDER COMPLETES MEXICO'S BIGGEST IPO -

MARKET BACKLASH OVER SPAIN

Political turmoil in Spain ahead of a possible European rescue triggered a financial market backlash on Wednesday.

L'OREAL CHIEF HIT OUT AT 75 PCT INCOME TAX

France will find it "almost impossible" to hire top talent if the government goes ahead with plans to impose a 75 percent marginal income tax rate.

ROMNEY FACES ROCKY ROAD IN OHIO

Polls in critical swing states showing it would take a significant change in course for the Republican nominee to unseat Barack Obama.

DIRECT LINE TO BE VALUED AROUND 2.6 BLN POUNDS

Royal Bank of Scotland is to sell shares in Direct Line at a lower-than-expected level.

ANGLOGOLD HALTS SOUTH AFRICA OPERATIONS

AngloGold Ashanti said it had to halt its operations in the country as tens of thousands of its workers went on strike.

EU COMPANIES WRITE OFF 76 BLN EUROS OF GOODWILL

European companies were much more bearish about the value of their past acquisitions last year.

CREDIT SUISSE CONSIDERS MERGING UNITS

Credit Suisse is considering folding its asset management business into its private banking division.

SANTANDER COMPLETES MEXICO'S BIGGEST IPO

The dual U.S. and Mexico share offering of Banco Santander's Mexican arm raised $4.13 billion this year, behind Facebook and Japan Airlines.