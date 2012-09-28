Financial Times

Headlines

LIBOR LENDING RATE TO GET FULL OVERHAUL -

SPAIN UNVEILS AUSTERITY BUDGET -

CAR INSURERS FACE SHAKE-UP WITH PROBE INTO MARKET -

CHINA BUYS INTO UK STUDENT HOUSING -

BANK EARNINGS FROM M&A DROP TO LEHMAN LOW -

UK FEARS FRENCH PUSH FOR BAE-EADS STAKE -

GOLDMAN IN $14 MLN FINE FOR CONTRIBUTIONS -

US FARM DROUGHT HITS GROWTH -

Overview

LIBOR LENDING RATE TO GET FULL OVERHAUL

The "broken" Libor interbank lending rate will get "a complete overhaul", according to Martin Wheatley, the Financial Services Authority managing director.

SPAIN UNVEILS AUSTERITY BUDGET

The Spanish government announced budget cuts and tax increases totalling 40 billion euros ($51.45 billion)for next year.

CAR INSURERS FACE SHAKE-UP WITH PROBE INTO MARKET

Regulators will launch a full-blown investigation into the motor insurance market on Friday.

CHINA BUYS INTO UK STUDENT HOUSING

A Chinese government fund is set to buy a 40 percent stake in the UK's largest developer of student housing.

BANK EARNINGS FROM M&A DROP TO LEHMAN LOW

Investment bank earnings from mergers and acquisitions and debt and equity capital markets has slowed to a low not seen since the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

UK FEARS FRENCH PUSH FOR BAE-EADS STAKE

The French government is pushing to hold a large stake in the group to be created by combining EADS and BAE .

GOLDMAN IN $14 MLN FINE FOR CONTRIBUTIONS

Goldman Sachs will pay about $12 million to settle charges it violated "pay-to-play" rules.

US FARM DROUGHT HITS GROWTH

The effects of drought across the U.S. farm belt resulted in revised estimates for second quarter down from 1.7 to 1.3 percent.