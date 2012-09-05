Financial Times
Headlines
ECB HOLDS BACK FROM BOND YIELD CAP -
NOKIA SHARES FALL DESPITE NEW PHONES -
SECRET SERVICE RECRUITS HELP FOR BOND GADGETS -
AG BARR SPRINGS BID FOR BRITVIC -
CHINA LIFTS BAR ON SECURITISATION SALES -
CITIGROUP SAILS INTO EUROPEAN BANK WATERS -
LLOYDS TARGETED IN NEW MIS-SELLING SWOOP -
GOLDMAN BOOSTS PRIVATE LOANS TO WEALTHY -
HEATHROW EXPANSION DECISION SHELVED -
EMIRATES SET TO UNVEIL QANTAS PARTNERSHIP -
Overview
ECB HOLDS BACK FROM BOND YIELD CAP
The ECB will refrain from publishing any formal cap on bond
yields when it announces a new plan to buy distressed euro zone
sovereign debt.
NOKIA SHARES FALL DESPITE NEW PHONES
Nokia launched its new smartphone on Wednesday,
but failed to excite investors as share prices fell again.
SECRET SERVICE RECRUITS HELP FOR BOND GADGETS
MI5 is appealing to small and medium-sized technology
companies to help provide the gizmos for covert operations.
AG BARR SPRINGS BID FOR BRITVIC
AG Barr, maker of Scotland's Irn-Bru, has launched
an audacious bid for Britvic.
CHINA LIFTS BAR ON SECURITISATION SALES
China Development Bank will sell $1.6 billion in
asset-backed securities this week, the country's biggest
securitisation deal.
CITIGROUP SAILS INTO EUROPEAN BANK WATERS
Citigroup is launching a commodity trade finance
business to capitalize on a market gap.
LLOYDS TARGETED IN NEW MIS-SELLING SWOOP
Lloyds Banking Group is under investigation by the
FSA as part of a crackdown on incentives that encourage the
mis-selling of products.
GOLDMAN BOOSTS PRIVATE LOANS TO WEALTHY
Goldman Sachs is upping its lending to wealthy
individuals with a host of new loan products and credit
offerings.
HEATHROW EXPANSION DECISION SHELVED
A decision on whether to expand Heathrow airport has been
shelved until beyond the 2015 election.
EMIRATES SET TO UNVEIL QANTAS PARTNERSHIP
Emirates Airline is set to announce plans on
Thursday for a far-reaching partnership with Qantas.