BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp and Caesars Acquisition Company report amendment to merger agreement
INVESTORS FLEE TO SAFE HAVENS
An inadequate handling of the debt crisis in Spain and Italy has investors fleeing to safe havens, including US, UK, and German government bonds. link.reuters.com/pyg58s
MALAYSIA FUND NEARS BATTERSEA DEAL
Malaysian pension fund Employees Provident Fund is in the final stages of talks to acquire Battersea power station for 375 million pounds. link.reuters.com/ryg58s
BT PENSION SCHEME BUYS STAKE IN THAMES WATER
BT Pension Scheme is set to buy a 13 percent stake in London water supplier Thames Water, though terms of the deal were undisclosed. link.reuters.com/syg58s
SFO FACES THREAT OF CHALLENGE ON WEAVERING CASE
The Serious Fraud Office could face a legal challenge if it does not reopen an investigation into the failure of hedge fund Weavering Capital. Investors told the SFO their decision to drop the case is of great concern. link.reuters.com/tyg58s
PRESSURE ON SPANISH GOVERNMENT TO PROBE BANKIA'S COLLAPSE
The Spanish government is under pressure from public officials, including the finance minister, to investigate the collapse of Bankia amid public anger over directors' severance pay. link.reuters.com/vyg58s
TRADE CREDIT INSURERS HALT COVER FOR EXPORTS TO GREECE
Trade credit insurers Euler Hermes and Coface have stopped providing cover for exporters to Greece, on concern that companies there will be unable to pay their bills. link.reuters.com/wyg58s
GRAFF DIAMONDS PULLS HONG KONG IPO
Graff Diamonds has pulled plans to list on the Hong Kong market, after receiving orders for half its $1 billion offering, a spokeswoman for the company said. link.reuters.com/zyg58s
TRANSPARENCY ON BANKS' TREASURY UNITS URGED
Ratings agencies and bank analysts urge international banks to improve their disclosure of their treasury unit investments, important revenue drivers for the banks. link.reuters.com/bah58s (Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Michael Perry)
