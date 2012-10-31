Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

SHOCKED UBS STAFF TAKE TO TWITTER

UBS on Tuesday confirmed plans to cut 10,000 jobs as part of a radical restructuring to slim down its investment banking division.

US HURRICANE LEAVES TRAIL OF DEVASTATION

Businesses and residents across the northeast U.S. face billions of dollars of losses and days of disruption after Hurricane Sandy swept through the region.

HESELTINE WANTS BUSINESS CASH IN LOCAL HANDS

Britain's growth strategy of tax cuts and deregulation will not provide a fast track to economic prosperity and needs to be completely reassessed, according to a government review.

FIAT REVAMP TO AVOID 'CARMAGEDDON'

Sergio Marchionne has outlined a strategy for Fiat to survive a European "Carmageddon" by focusing on export markets rather than closing plants.

BP RAISES DIVIDEND AFTER RUSSIAN DEAL

BP has increased its dividend payouts in a signal to investors of its greater optimism that it is finally bouncing back from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

DISNEY FINDS THE FORCE

Mickey Mouse has forged an unlikely alliance with Darth Vader after Walt Disney agreed a $4 billion deal to acquire Lucasfilm, the company behind the Star Wars films.

HALDANE OCCUPIES A STRANGE PLATFORM

A top BoE official has said the Occupy movement was right to attack the global financial system, in a speech to about 500 protesters, students and financiers in London.