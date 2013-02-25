Feb 25 Headlines:
Osborne feels heat over rating blow
Currency battle looms for Scotland
Clegg drawn into sex abuse dispute
Italy goes to the polls in close election
RBS plans partial float of U.S. unit
'Captain Magic' conjures up hedge launch
Direct Line listing advisers to get bonus
Mobile operators challenge Google and Apple
UK to benefit from North Sea investment
Phones play support role in Barcelona
Siemens accelerates Nokia joint venture exit
Overview
George Osborne is under pressure from both sides of the
coalition to change the government's economic plans after the
loss of the UK's triple-A credit rating.
An independent Scotland will be able to keep the pound, the
UK government will argue next month - but only if Scottish
ministers accept budget constraints set by London.
Nick Clegg has been drawn into allegations of sexual
harassment in the Liberal Democrat party after admitting that
his office was told in 2008 of concerns about their former
election chief.
Italians began voting in parliamentary elections on Sunday
in a return to direct democracy after 15 months of austerity
under Mario Monti's appointed technocratic government.
Royal Bank of Scotland is set to announce a plan to
float part of its U.S. business as the lender looks for ways to
raise capital and restructure ahead of eventual reprivatisation.
Rafael Costa, a former GLG partner, will this week unveil
the first fund at his new firm Tyndaris.
Royal Bank of Scotland will make an additional
multimillion-pound payment to investment banks that handled the
listing of Direct Line.
Eighteen of the world's largest mobile operators have backed
a new mobile operating system from Mozilla Firefox.
Britain is set to benefit from a surge of investment of up
to 100 billion pounds ($153 billion) in the development of North
Sea oil and gas assets.
Several alternative mobile operating systems will for the
first time take centre stage at the Mobile World Congress in
Barcelona this week, a trade show where the attention is
normally on the latest phone.
Siemens will speed up efforts to exit or cut its
stake in its telecom equipment joint venture with Nokia
.