Feb 19 Headlines

Stake sale marks latest twist in Bumi saga

Edmond de Rothschild to set up in London

Violence breaks out at South African mine

Amazon fires German security firm

Carlsberg hit by slowing demand

APN News chief and chairman resign

EU regulators step up pressure on Google

Dublin faces suits over IBRC liquidation

Heathrow chief is open to westward move

Cameron urges India to remove barriers

Vestas investors demand audit probe

Overview

Rosan Roselani's move to sell his stake in Bumi Plc has thrown Nat Rothschild's careful calculations into disarray and sharply reduced his chances of winning the battle for control of Bumi.

Private banking group Edmond de Rothschild is establishing a merchant banking business in London which is set to begin operations this spring.

Security guards at a mine operated by Anglo American Platinum fired rubber bullets to end a confrontation between union members during which 12 people were wounded.

Amazon.com Inc fired a security firm in Germany that a television documentary linked to the country's far-right, in a move to curtail a growing public relations disaster over alleged mistreatment of foreign temporary workers.

Carlsberg gave out cautious guidance for this year and dropped its medium-term regional profit targets after sales growth in its key Russian market stalled.

APN News and Media's chief executive and chairman have stepped down after the company's two largest shareholders balked at plans for a deeply discounted rights issue to pay down debt.

Google could be sanctioned by European regulators before this summer unless it radically changes its controversial privacy policies.

Ireland could end up facing a raft of lawsuits and a possible constitutional challenge as a result of its decision to liquidate one of its failed banks under a deal to restructure 28 billion euros in bank debts.

Heathrow Airport's chief executive is open to shifting the airport westward to add runways without significantly increasing noise pollution.

David Cameron urged India to dismantle trade barriers in banking and insurance in return for Britain making it easier for Indian business leaders and students to come to the UK.

Investors calling for an independent inquiry into Vestas Wind Systems are accusing the company of using an accounting change to boost 2010 revenue and so avoiding the need for a profit warning.