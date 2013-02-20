Feb 20 Headlines

Big Anglo-French buyout planned

BHP names Kloppers replacement

Standard Life to support Bumi board

Novartis scraps chairman's $78 mln payout

Apple's internal systems hacked

Warner Music in deal with independents

Dublin sells Irish Life to Canadian insurer

Ofgem chief warns on energy prices

Esure accelerates stock market launch

Auction of 4G spectrum draws to close

EU banks face strict transparency rules

China military linked to hacking attacks

Clock ticks on Isle of Man tax haven

Overview

CVC Capital Partners and BC Partners are preparing a 3.5 billion euro ($4.67 billion) bid for French catering company Elior.

BHP Billiton has named Andrew Mackenzie, head of its non-ferrous metals division, as its new chief executive, replacing Marius Kloppers who will step down in May.

Bumi Plc shareholder Standard Life Investments said it would support the company's board and vote against proposals from co-founder Nat Rothschild.

Novartis has scrapped its controversial plan to pay outgoing chairman Daniel Vasella $78 million for a consulting and non-compete agreement, yielding to a torrent of political and shareholder criticism.

Apple Inc's internal Mac systems were hacked by the same attackers that targeted Facebook and Twitter last month, the company, whose products have long been seen as more resistant to intrusion, said.

Warner Music has reached a deal with two independent record label groups as it seeks regulatory approval for its acquisition of former EMI labels.

The Irish government has sold insurance company Irish Life, which it was forced to nationalise during its banking crisis, to Canadian life insurer Great-West Lifeco for 1.3 billion euros.

Britain's electricity regulator warned that the country is heading for a "horrendous" gas supply crunch that will lead to higher energy bills for consumers.

Motor insurer Esure has appointed brokers Numis and Canaccord as the company speeds up plans for a stock market launch.

Telecoms regulator Ofcom is expected to reveal results of the 4G bandwidth auction on Wednesday.

European banks may have to reveal their taxes and profits on a country-by-country basis in the latest twist to EU negotiations over rules to make banks safer.

A U.S. company accused a Chinese military intelligence unit in Shanghai of conducting multiple online attacks on U.S. businesses.

Britons hiding money in the Isle of Man have three years to come clean or face penalties of up to 200 percent of unpaid tax.