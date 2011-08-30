LONDON Aug 29

IASB CRITICISES GREEK DEBT WRITEDOWNS

The International Accounting Standards Board says in a private letter that some European banks and insurers should have taken bigger write-downs on Greek government bold holdings.

RUSH TO RINGFENCE BANKS 'BARKING MAD'

The Director General of the Confederation of British Industry says to carry out proposed banking regulation in the UK would be 'barking mad' in the current economic climate.

UNCERTAINTY DOMINATES AS GROUPS CUT DEBTS

Britain's biggest listed companies have cut debt by 57 billion pounds ($93 billion) over two years, with gearing at the lowest level since 1993.

CHINESE TYCOON SEEKS TO BUY TRACT OF ICELAND

Chinese real estate investor Huang Nubo has agreed to buy 300 square kilometres of land in Iceland to build a tourist resort, which critics say could have geopolitical implications.

HEDGE FUNDS BURNED BY AUGUST MARKET HEAT

Initial estimates indicate the average hedge fund lost 4.1 percent in August, the toughest month since the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

here#axzz1WRs358bm ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jon Hemming)