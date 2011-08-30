LONDON Aug 29
IASB CRITICISES GREEK DEBT WRITEDOWNS
The International Accounting Standards Board says in a
private letter that some European banks and insurers should have
taken bigger write-downs on Greek government bold holdings.
here#axzz1WRs358bm
RUSH TO RINGFENCE BANKS 'BARKING MAD'
The Director General of the Confederation of British
Industry says to carry out proposed banking regulation in the UK
would be 'barking mad' in the current economic climate.
here#axzz1WRs358bm
UNCERTAINTY DOMINATES AS GROUPS CUT DEBTS
Britain's biggest listed companies have cut debt by 57
billion pounds ($93 billion) over two years, with gearing at the
lowest level since 1993.
here#axzz1WRs358bm
CHINESE TYCOON SEEKS TO BUY TRACT OF ICELAND
Chinese real estate investor Huang Nubo has agreed to buy
300 square kilometres of land in Iceland to build a tourist
resort, which critics say could have geopolitical implications.
here#axzz1WRs358bm
HEDGE FUNDS BURNED BY AUGUST MARKET HEAT
Initial estimates indicate the average hedge fund lost 4.1
percent in August, the toughest month since the collapse of
Lehman Brothers.
here#axzz1WRs358bm
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jon Hemming)