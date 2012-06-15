Financial Times
OSBORNE'S 100 BILLION POUND PLAN TO AID UK ECONOMY
British finance minister George Osborne on Thursday night
announced plans for a 100 billion pounds ($155.43 billion)
support programme for the British economy, as he battened down
FRANCE AND ITALY UNITE ON EURO CRISIS PLAN
France's and Italy's leaders last night stressed their
commitment to save the euro through growth policies, debt
mutualisation and development of a eurozone bailout fund ahead
US GROUPS FACE $3 TRILLION DEBT REFINANCE CRISIS
U.S. financial institutions and junk-rated borrowers may
struggle to refinance nearly $3 trillion in debt set to mature
by the end of 2016 as global volatility threatens demand for
risk assets, Standard & Poor's warned on Thursday.
BASEL III WILL 'DAMAGE DEVELOPING COUNTRIES'
Tough global bank reforms will be disproportionately
difficult to implement in developing economies and will damage
their growth, a global taskforce of bankers and businessmen from
STANFORD SENTENCED TO 110 YEARS IN PRISON
Texan banker Allen Stanford was sentenced to 110 years in
prison for defrauding customers of $7 billion to fund a lavish
lifestyle including the purchase of Caribbean property and an
AIB TO CUT BACK ON EXECUTIVE AND STAFF PAY
Allied Irish Banks has announced plans to slash
executive and management pay, freeze staff salaries and switch
employees from its existing defined benefit pension scheme to
cut costs.
JEFFERIES LINED UP FOR MANCHESTER UTD LISTING
Jefferies, the New-York based investment bank, will
take the place of Morgan Stanley on the initial public
offering of Manchester United if the football club's owners
NOMURA FACES PRESSURE OVER TRADING LEAKS
Nomura is coming under increasing political
pressure to strengthen its internal controls and take
responsibility for the leaking of non-public information by
staff in three insider trading cases.
