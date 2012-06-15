Financial Times

OSBORNE'S 100 BILLION POUND PLAN TO AID UK ECONOMY

British finance minister George Osborne on Thursday night announced plans for a 100 billion pounds ($155.43 billion) support programme for the British economy, as he battened down the hatches for a worsening "eurozone debt storm". here#axzz1xn16lMWo

FRANCE AND ITALY UNITE ON EURO CRISIS PLAN

France's and Italy's leaders last night stressed their commitment to save the euro through growth policies, debt mutualisation and development of a eurozone bailout fund ahead of a critical series of international summits. here#axzz1xn16lMWo

US GROUPS FACE $3 TRILLION DEBT REFINANCE CRISIS

U.S. financial institutions and junk-rated borrowers may struggle to refinance nearly $3 trillion in debt set to mature by the end of 2016 as global volatility threatens demand for risk assets, Standard & Poor's warned on Thursday.

BASEL III WILL 'DAMAGE DEVELOPING COUNTRIES'

Tough global bank reforms will be disproportionately difficult to implement in developing economies and will damage their growth, a global taskforce of bankers and businessmen from emerging markets is set to warn. here#axzz1xn16lMWo

STANFORD SENTENCED TO 110 YEARS IN PRISON

Texan banker Allen Stanford was sentenced to 110 years in prison for defrauding customers of $7 billion to fund a lavish lifestyle including the purchase of Caribbean property and an international cricket tournament. here#axzz1xn16lMWo

AIB TO CUT BACK ON EXECUTIVE AND STAFF PAY

Allied Irish Banks has announced plans to slash executive and management pay, freeze staff salaries and switch employees from its existing defined benefit pension scheme to cut costs.

JEFFERIES LINED UP FOR MANCHESTER UTD LISTING

Jefferies, the New-York based investment bank, will take the place of Morgan Stanley on the initial public offering of Manchester United if the football club's owners shift the offering from Asia to the US. here#axzz1xn16lMWo

NOMURA FACES PRESSURE OVER TRADING LEAKS

Nomura is coming under increasing political pressure to strengthen its internal controls and take responsibility for the leaking of non-public information by staff in three insider trading cases. ($1 = 0.6434 British pounds) (Compiled by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)