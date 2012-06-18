PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 17
AXA RAISES $7 BLN FUND FOR BUYOUT DEALS
The investment arm of French insurance group AXA has raised $7.1 billion from outside investors to buy stakes in buyout funds from investors looking to cash out.
EX-RBS HEAD URGES END TO FREE ACCOUNTS
Brian Hartzer, the outgoing head of retail at RBS, said in an interview that the current model of free bank accounts in Britain needs to be reformed.
GROWTH DEMAND SPLITS BANK COMMITTEE
British finance minister George Osborne's demand that the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee should support government growth policy has divided the committee.
POLICY 'PARALYSIS' HITS GLOBAL RECOVERY
Confidence in the ability of policy makers to provide conditions for growth has been dented, stalling the global recovery, according to the FT/Brookings Institution Tiger Index.
SNP SET TO DROP OPPOSITION TO NATO
The Scottish National Party is set to announce at its October conference that it will reverse 30 years of opposition to NATO membership for Scotland.
