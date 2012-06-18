LONDON, June 17

AXA RAISES $7 BLN FUND FOR BUYOUT DEALS

The investment arm of French insurance group AXA has raised $7.1 billion from outside investors to buy stakes in buyout funds from investors looking to cash out.

here#axzz1y4ilXVyK

EX-RBS HEAD URGES END TO FREE ACCOUNTS

Brian Hartzer, the outgoing head of retail at RBS, said in an interview that the current model of free bank accounts in Britain needs to be reformed.

here#axzz1y4ilXVyK

GROWTH DEMAND SPLITS BANK COMMITTEE

British finance minister George Osborne's demand that the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee should support government growth policy has divided the committee.

here

POLICY 'PARALYSIS' HITS GLOBAL RECOVERY

Confidence in the ability of policy makers to provide conditions for growth has been dented, stalling the global recovery, according to the FT/Brookings Institution Tiger Index.

here#axzz1y4ilXVyK

SNP SET TO DROP OPPOSITION TO NATO

The Scottish National Party is set to announce at its October conference that it will reverse 30 years of opposition to NATO membership for Scotland.

here#axzz1y4ilXVyK

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Joseph Radford)