BACKING GROWS FOR ONE EU BANK SUPERVISOR
A push by EU leaders to create a single supervisor for
Europe's largest banks is gaining momentum as support builds for
giving the European Central Bank oversight powers in a big step
toward "banking union".
CAMERON WARNS ON LASTING CRISIS
David Cameron put Britain on standby for a protracted
eurozone crisis, using a speech at the G20 summit to plead with
European leaders to seize a chance to stabilise the single
currency.
HOHN DEMANDS LLOYDS REPLACE £10BN 'COCOS'
The Children's Investment Fund, an activist hedge fund
manager known for its aggressive tactics, has turned its
attention to Lloyds Banking Group by urging regulators
to bolster the bank's capital reserves.
UK ECONOMY MANUFACTURES REBALANCING ACT
The much heralded "rebalancing" of the economy towards
manufacturing is starting to happen, according to data showing
the proportion of output accounted for by factory production has
risen for the second successive year.
FACEBOOK BUYS FACIAL RECOGNITION GROUP
Facebook has acquired Face.com, an Israeli facial
recognition group, which will provide the social network with
technology to identify people from the millions of photos
uploaded to its site.
RUSSIA EARMARKS $40BN TO BOLSTER ECONOMY
Russia is setting aside up to $40bn to shore up the economy
in case the crisis in the eurozone spreads, and is dusting off a
plan that would allow the government to recapitalise the
country's banking system.
MAN GROUP APPOINTS NEW FINANCE DIRECTOR
Man Group has replaced its finance director as the
world's second-largest hedge fund manager by assets seeks to
remedy shareholder concerns about its performance.
