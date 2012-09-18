Headlines
Overview
CAMERON PUTS BRAKES ON PENSION REFORM
Britain's prime minister has demanded a rethink of flagship
state pension reforms amid fears they could alienate core
Conservative supporters, including the electorally crucial
"grey" vote.
SBERBANK PLANS $5 BILLION SHARE SALE
Sberbank is set to close a more than $5 billion
London-Moscow public offering as soon as Tuesday, in a deal that
is seen as a cornerstone of Russia's privatisation programme.
IPHONE 5 LAUNCHES TO RECORD SALES
Apple's iPhone 5 has smashed records before hitting
the shelves with more than 2 million people pre-ordering the
coveted smartphone in its first 24 hours.
"AIRBUS" MOOTED AS NEW NAME FOR BAE-EADS
"Airbus" has been proposed by EADS as a possible
name for the new 38 billion euro company to be formed by
combining he Franco-German group with the UK's BAE Systems
.
MOBILE WALLET COMPANY VALUED AT $3 BILLION
A technology company racing to become the default "wallet"
on mobile devices has been valued $3.25 billion in its latest
fundraising, confirming its status as one of Silicon Valley's
hottest start-ups.
SHELL'S ARCTIC AMBITIONS DENTED BY MISHAPS
Shell had hoped its Arctic campaign would be a
showcase for its technological prowess, highlighting its ability
to operate at the frontiers of oil exploration, but the
programme has so far failed to take off.
TAX CLAMPDOWN TO HURT SWISS BANKS
Switzerland's two biggest banks could suffer outflows of
more than 60 billion swiss francs ($64.80 billion)as a result of
international efforts to clamp down on wealthy individuals using
the country's bank secrecy laws to evade taxes.