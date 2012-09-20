Headlines

Rosneft is seeking $15 billion in financing for a potential deal to buy a 50 per cent stake in BP's troubled Russian oil venture.

The government has won an important legal victory in its fight against stamp duty avoidance, in a blow to similar schemes used to dodge an estimated 170 million pounds ($275.79 million) of tax.

The European Union has stalled a controversial trade case against Chinese telecommunications companies, defusing a row with Beijing on the eve of Premier Wen Jiabao's last summit with European leaders.

Francois Hollande and Angela Merkel will seek to agree a joint position on Saturday on the 35 billion euro combination of EADS and BAE Systems to create the world's largest defence and aerospace company by revenue.

A push to make it easier for high-growth companies to list in London will be launched by the government on Thursday in an attempt to bolster the capital as Europe's technology hub.

Ukraine is set to sign an unusual loan-for-crops contract with China that will see Kiev access $3 billion in credit lines in exchange for supplies of corn, a commodity that Beijing has started to import in large quantities.

Banks handling the flotation of Royal Bank of Scotland's insurance arm are to charge less than normal as they seek to breathe life into a moribund market for stock market launches.

Philip Clarke, chief executive of Tesco, appeared to stand by its lossmaking U.S. business as the head of Britain's biggest retailer pledged to lead a "revolution" in online retailing.