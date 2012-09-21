Headlines
KING GIVES GREEN LIGHT TO BREAK DEBT RULE
EU IN TALKS OVER SPANISH RESCUE PLAN
JAMES MURDOCH EYES EXPANDED US ROLE
BRAZIL'S FINANCE CHIEF ATTACKS US OVER QE3
REGULATOR RULES BSKYB 'FIT AND PROPER'
GLENCORE AND XSTRATA IN CRUNCH MEETINGS
MAPS APP GRIPES TARNISH IPHONE 5 LAUNCH
CREST EYES 500 MILLION POUND ($810 MILLION) FLOTATION
Overview
KING GIVES GREEN LIGHT TO BREAK DEBT RULE
Bank of England governor Mervyn King has given the coalition
government a green light to break its self-imposed deadline to
start lowering the nation's debt within three years.
EU IN TALKS OVER SPANISH RESCUE PLAN
EU authorities are working behind the scenes to pave the way
for a new Spanish rescue programme and unlimited bond buying by
the ECB, by helping Madrid craft an economic reform programme
that will be unveiled next week.
JAMES MURDOCH EYES EXPANDED US ROLE
James Murdoch is being lined up to take direct
responsibility for News Corp's US television
businesses, even as his record in the UK was attacked by media
regulator Ofcom.
BRAZIL'S FINANCE CHIEF ATTACKS US OVER QE3
Guido Mantega, Brazil's finance minister, has warned that
the US Federal Reserve's "protectionist" move to roll out more
qe will reignite the currency wars with potentially drastic
consequences for the rest of the world.
REGULATOR RULES BSKYB 'FIT AND PROPER'
The broadcasting regulator has ruled that James Murdoch's
shortcomings in dealing with the phone-hacking scandal did not
warrant stripping BSkyB of its broadcast licence.
GLENCORE AND XSTRATA IN CRUNCH MEETINGS
The boards of Glencore and Xstrata were
holding last-minute meetings on Thursday to review the final
details of the planned $80 billion combination of the resources
companies.
MAPS APP GRIPES TARNISH IPHONE 5 LAUNCH
Apple stands accused of putting competitive
differences with Google ahead of its customers, as
complaints about the iPhone's new Maps app threaten to
overshadow its launch.
CREST EYES 500 MILLION POUND ($810 MILLION) FLOTATION
Crest Nicholson, the housebuilder that collapsed
during the credit crisis, is weighing a return to the stock
market, underscoring the resurgence of investor confidence in
its sector.