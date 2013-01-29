LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) -

Headlines

RBS tips UK back into bonus debate

Draghi meets minister over MPS

Euro Periphery draws back 100 billion euros

Toyota reclaims global top spot

Carney cautious on failing banks

Amazon opens new advertising front

Stock benchmarks hover near highs

Warner brothers ends chief executive saga

Overview

RBS TIPS UK BACK INTO BONUS DEBATE: State-controlled RBS is preparing to pay as much as 250 million pounds in bonuses to staff at an investment banking division heavily implicated in the Libor-rigging scandal.()

DRAGHI MEETS MINISTER OVER MPS: The President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi met Italy's finance minister to discuss the mounting problems at the country's Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank, according to an unnamed government official. ()

EURO PERIPHERY DRAWS BACK 100 BILLION EUROS: Private funds totalling almost 100 billion euros flowed back into Eurozone periphery nations last year according to Dutch bank, ING ()

TOYOTA RECLAIMS GLOBAL TOP SPOT: The Japanese car manufacturer Toyota took back its position as the world's biggest carmaker selling 9.75 million vehicles around the world in 2012.()

CARNEY CAUTIOUS ON FAILING BANKS: Mark Carney, head of the Financial Stability Board and governor-designate of the Bank of England, said regulators around the world still need to make more progress on how to cope with the failure of a giant bank.()

AMAZON OPENS NEW ADVERTISING FRONT: Online retailer Amazon will make greater inroads into the digital advertising market, unsettling established businesses such as Google , Yahoo and Facebook. ()

STOCK BENCHMARKS HOVER NEAR HIGHS: A jump in Chinese corporate profits and a strong US durable goods report have helped push global stocks to near recent highs. ()

WARNER BROTHERS ENDS CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAGA: The film and television studio has appointed Kevin Tsujihara as chief executive, beating Television President Bruce Rosenblum and Warner Bros. Pictures President Jeff Robinov to the role.