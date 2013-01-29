LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) -
Headlines
Overview
RBS TIPS UK BACK INTO BONUS DEBATE: State-controlled RBS is
preparing to pay as much as 250 million pounds in bonuses to
staff at an investment banking division heavily implicated in
the Libor-rigging scandal.()
DRAGHI MEETS MINISTER OVER MPS: The President of the
European Central Bank Mario Draghi met Italy's finance minister
to discuss the mounting problems at the country's Monte dei
Paschi di Siena bank, according to an unnamed
government official. ()
EURO PERIPHERY DRAWS BACK 100 BILLION EUROS: Private funds
totalling almost 100 billion euros flowed back into Eurozone
periphery nations last year according to Dutch bank, ING
()
TOYOTA RECLAIMS GLOBAL TOP SPOT: The Japanese car
manufacturer Toyota took back its position as the
world's biggest carmaker selling 9.75 million vehicles around
the world in 2012.()
CARNEY CAUTIOUS ON FAILING BANKS: Mark Carney, head of the
Financial Stability Board and governor-designate of the Bank of
England, said regulators around the world still need to make
more progress on how to cope with the failure of a giant bank.()
AMAZON OPENS NEW ADVERTISING FRONT: Online retailer Amazon
will make greater inroads into the digital advertising
market, unsettling established businesses such as Google
, Yahoo and Facebook. ()
STOCK BENCHMARKS HOVER NEAR HIGHS: A jump in Chinese
corporate profits and a strong US durable goods report have
helped push global stocks to near recent highs. ()
WARNER BROTHERS ENDS CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAGA: The film and
television studio has appointed Kevin Tsujihara as chief
executive, beating Television President Bruce Rosenblum and
Warner Bros. Pictures President Jeff Robinov to the role.