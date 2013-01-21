BRIEF-Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
Jan 21 Headlines West faces 'decades' of conflict in N Africa
Obama sworn in for a second term
Nokia Siemens seeks to raise 700 mln euros
Tax crackdown to target middle classes
AllianzGI to launch UK building fundEQT shelves plan to sell Springer Science
Battery finding may delay Dreamliner
Overview
WEST FACES 'DECADES' OF CONFLICT IN N AFRICA David Cameron has raised the spectre of Britain being sucked into the fight against terrorists in north Africa for "decades". (
OBAMA SWORN IN FOR SECOND TERM Barack Obama was sworn in on Sunday as the 44th president of the United States, ushering in a second term expected to be marked by partisan battles over debt, gun control and immigration. ()
NOKIA SIEMENS NETWORKS SEEKS TO RAISE 700 MLN EUROS Nokia Siemens Networks is set to issue a high-yield bond that will help gauge broader investor interest in the telecoms equipment maker. ()
TAX CRACKDOWN TO TARGET MIDDLE CLASSES Professionals are to be targeted in a crackdown on tax evasion, the director of public prosecutions, said. ()
ALLIANZGI TO LAUNCH UK BUILDING FUND Allianz Global Investors is to launch an infrastructure debt fund in the UK to help build schools, hospitals and roads. ()
EQT SHELVES PLAN TO SELL SPRINGER SCIENCE EQT has shelved a plan to sell German academic publisher Springer Science for up to 4 billion euros. () BATTERY FINDING MAY DELAY DREAMLINER The resumption of Boeing 787 Dreamliner flights could be further delayed after a top US investigator ruled out excessive voltage as the cause of a battery fire that led to the grounding of the aircraft around the world. ()
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
* Extended Stay America announces pricing of secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday morning, following Wall Street's lead, with investors deterred by geopolitical tensions after the North Korean missile tests, though the dollar-yen stayed in a well-worn range.