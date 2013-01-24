Jan 24 Headlines
Overview
FSA PROBES ICAP OVER LIBOR FIXING
ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, has become a focus
of the UK Libor rate-rigging investigation and is being
investigated by the UK financial watchdog for possible breaches
of market conduct rules. ()
CAMERON PUTS EU FUTURE ON THE LINE
David Cameron put Britain's future in the EU on the line in an
audacious gamble that united his Conservative party but could
have profound implications for the country. ()
UK LABOUR MARKET DEFIES GLOOM
The puzzle of Britain's productivity performance grew on
Wednesday, with an unexpectedly buoyant set of employment
figures ahead of Friday's output data for last year's fourth
quarter, which many economists think will show a dip. ()
GMG ENDS TALKS TO SELL TRADER STAKE
Guardian Media Group has called off talks with interested buyers
over the sale of its half stake in the car classifieds company
Trader Media Group following a failure to agree a price. Apax,
its joint venture partner in Trader Media, had been interested
in buying out the 50.1 per cent owned by GMG in a deal that
would have netted the publisher of the Guardian and the Observer
around 300 million pounds in cash. ()
CHINESE FUND AND SCHMIDT-BACKED BANK UNITE
A boutique merchant bank backed by Google executive chairman
Eric Schmidt has struck a deal with a Chinese state-owned fund
to work together on media, sport and entertainment acquisitions.
Raine's partnership with China Media Capital, which manages a
Rmb5bn ($805m) fund, is the latest sign that China's nascent but
fast-growing media sector is keen to borrow expertise and
contacts from established western operators. ()