BRIEF-Middlesex Water says Q4 earnings of $0.19 per share
* For three month period ended December 31, 2016, operating revenues were $31.8 million, up 2.9% from $30.9 million for same period in 2015
LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) -
Headlines
TOP UK BANKS BACK NEW WATCHDOG
WESTMINSTER HITS AT GOLDMAN SACHS BONUS PLAN
PENSIONS REFORM TO NET TREASURY 9BN STG
EU BERATES CHINA OVER STEEL SUBSIDIES
Overview
British Banking Association head Anthony Browne said Britain's banks would support a new professional standards body.
A plan by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs to delay paying UK bonuses to take advantage of a tax cut has drawn heavy criticism from members of Parliament.
Britain's Treasury will benefit by more than 9 billion pounds annually from 2017 from pension reform.
In a report, the European Commission said China was illegally helping steel manufacturers to obtain materials below market prices.
* For three month period ended December 31, 2016, operating revenues were $31.8 million, up 2.9% from $30.9 million for same period in 2015
* Venbio select advisor llc - preliminary results indicate stockholders have elected all four of venbio's independent nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sterling resources ltd. Announces agreement to sell UK operating subsidiary to Oranje-Nassau Energie B.V.