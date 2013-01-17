LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) -
Headlines
MILITANTS SEIZE GAS WORKERS IN ALGERIA
CABLE LASHES OUT AT EU REFERENDUM PLAN
MILIBAND ACCUSES CAMERON OVER EU
WALL STREET BANKS PUT BRAKE ON BONUSES
GERMANY CREATES PILE OF GOLDEN OPPORTUNITIES
BANK RULES HIT UK PROPERTY DEVELOPERS
Overview
Dozens of expatriate workers have been kidnapped from an
Algerian natural gas facility operated by BP and Statoil
.
Business Secretary Vince Cable will say in a speech that the
debate over Britain's EU membership and a possible referendum is
terrible timing, creating uncertainty for investors.
Opposition leader Ed Miliband said in an interview that
Cameron's inability to guarantee that Britain will be in the EU
in five years' time would be destabilising for investment.
Goldman Sachs cut its bonuses in the fourth quarter,
boosting it to its highest profit level in three years.
Germany's Bundesbank is planning to repatriate 54,000 gold
bars worth 27 billion euros from Paris and New York between now
and 2020.
New rules that force British banks to hold more capital
against loans secured on commercial property are resulting in
higher costs and scrapped projects for developers.