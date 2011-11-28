LONDON Nov 28 Financial Times

* Shareholders and industry trade bodies have thrown their weight behind calls for radical reform to executive salaries and restraints on spiralling remuneration packages.

* Chairmen of FTSE 350 companies are failing to take responsibility for corporate governance, with half making no mention of the issue in ther annual report statements.

The Daily Telegraph

* Lars Emilson, chairman of engineering group Charter International, has launched a scathing attack on a top City investor -- Richard Buxton, head of UK equity at Schroders -- accusing him of "destroying more than he achieved." (Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)