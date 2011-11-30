LONDON Nov 30 Financial Times
* Bill Gross, manager of the world's biggest bond fund for
U.S. asset manager Pimco, lost money through November as he
struggled to turn round a year of uncharacteristic poor
performance.
New York Times
* Hedge fund manager John Paulson has agreed to cover any
losses incurred by investor 92nd Street Y in his funds and could
owe the non-profit cultural institution in New York as much as
$4 million.
Wall Street Journal
* Goldman Sachs has raised $600 million from clients
such as pension funds, wealthy families and large institutions
for a new fund that would provide start-up money to hedge-fund
managers.
(Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)