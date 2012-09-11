UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Sept 11 The Independent
* Legal & General has emerged as the leader of the "shareholder spring" which saw an unprecedented number of companies held to account for poor practice on issues such as bosses pay. The Wall Street Journal
* Fund managers in Europe have invested more of their money in high yielding euro zone sovereign bonds in the run-up to and after the European Central Bank's approval last week of a plan to make unlimited purchases of government bonds.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts