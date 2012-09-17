LONDON, Sept 17 Financial Times

* An array of institutional investors has joined forces to resist attempts to dilute audit reforms that would affect listed companies across the European Union.

* Leading international fund managers have trimmed their holdings in South Africa's natural resources sector since fighting at Lonmin's Marikana mine resulted in the deaths of 44 people last month, with some investors making a strategic decision to unwind their exposure to the country indefinitely.

* The Universities Superannuation Scheme, the UK's second-biggest private pension fund, revealed that its deficit tripled over the past year to a record 10 billion pounds as it made a big bet on risky assets.