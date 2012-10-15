US STOCKS-Wall St slips on weak oil prices; Fed minutes in focus
* Bristol-Myers top stock on S&P after Carl Icahn takes stake
* NYSE Euronext could get regulatory approval as early as this week to launch a service for retail investors which is separate from those used by high frequency trading firms and long-term institutional investors.
* The European Securities and Markets Authority has rejected attempts by two fund management trade associations to get it to reconsider new guidelines aimed at strengthening investor protection and harmonising regulatory practices. The Independent
* British pension fund chief Ian Greenwood has flown to Los Angeles for Tuesday's News Corporation annual meeting to call for Rupert Murdoch to give up his joint role as chairman and chief executive.
* HollyFrontier says "encouraged by the new administration's energy plan and pro-growth economic policies" - conf call
* Intrinsic4D announces default on outstanding debentures, CEO and director resignations and financial status and solvency